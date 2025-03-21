Superlek expects to face the winner of Rodtang vs. Takeru at ONE 172 in Japan: "It's very possible"

  • home icon
By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 21, 2025 06:41 GMT
Image credit: ONE Championship
Superlek reveals plans for his next fight after ONE 172. [Image credit: ONE Championship]

Reigning two-sport world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is anticipating a rematch with either Rodtang Jitmuangnon or Takeru Segawa after their flyweight kickboxing megafight during the main event of ONE 172 on March 23 in front of the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

According to Superlek, he would need to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title to the winner of that match and continue his duty as the division's undisputed world champion.

'The Kicking Machine' talked about this possibility during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

"I believe that maybe for me it's possible. Because I'm a kickboxing champion at flyweight and it's very possible that the winner [of Rodtang vs. Takeru] will face me."
Watch Superlek's full interview here:

youtube-cover
The Thai superstar will also see action in the ONE 172 card, where he will face Nabil Anane in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification tilt.

Superlek thrilled to perform in front of Japanese fans for championship match against Nabil Anane

After displaying an impeccable performance in January 2024 at ONE 165 against Takeru Sagawa, 'The Kicking Machine' is now ready to produce another clinical display of a striking masterclass in front of Japanese fans at ONE 172.

During his recent interview with Yokkao, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative said that the atmosphere and feeling of competing in Japan is at par with the atmosphere whenever he fights in Thailand.

"Once I knew I would fight Nabil, I started planning my strategy. I'm excited to fight in Japan again against Nabil. I love the atmosphere there and the Japanese fans are always welcoming. It feels like fighting in Thailand because of the great support."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The exciting card will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

