“It feels like fighting in Thailand” - Superlek excited to perform in Japan ahead of world title tilt against Nabil Anane

Some fighters may find fighting in a foreign land to be a different experience, but not ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. For him, stepping into Circle in Japan isn't any different from doing it on his home turf.

Ad

As the Thai icon gears up to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai belts against interim champ Nabil Anane at ONE 172, he is already soaking in the energy of fighting in front of a Japanese crowd again.

In an interview with Yokkao, Superlek said:

"Once I knew I would fight Nabil, I started planning my strategy. I’m excited to fight in Japan again against Nabil. I love the atmosphere there and the Japanese fans are always welcoming. It feels like fighting in Thailand because of the great support."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

“One of the greatest fights for me” - Superlek shares the significance of unifying belts against interim champ Nabil Anane

Superlek has seen tougher competition and bigger stages, but he knows this matchup with Anane is still a pivotal moment. There's something special about fighting in Japan and something satisfying about closing the chapter on an interim belt.

Ad

"I consider this fight as one of the greatest fights for me, but not the greatest in my career. I've faced many people who are better than Nabil, and in bigger fights. But for this fight, I'm definitely excited to go back to fight in Japan again. I hope that all the fans will give me a warm welcome again."

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane will meet again at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23. The star-studded event features 14 total bouts with 14 title fights and takes place in the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Fans can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.