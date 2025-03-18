“One of the greatest fights for me” - Superlek shares the significance of unifying belts against interim champ Nabil Anane

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand knows just how important his next fight is in terms of solidifying his legacy, which is why he's coming into it with bad intentions.

Arguably the best pound-for-pound striker in the world today, Superlek is getting ready to unify his bantamweight Muay Thai gold with interim titleholder Nabil Anane on Sunday, and he can't wait to prove that he's still the top dog in the division.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked about the upcoming showdown with Anane and what it means for his career.

'The Kicking Machine' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I consider this fight as one of the greatest fights for me, but not the greatest in my career. I've faced many people who are better than Nabil, and in bigger fights. But for this fight, I'm definitely excited to go back to fight in Japan again. I hope that all the fans will give me a warm welcome again."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Superlek Kiatmoo9 back in action at the soonest possible time.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 tussles with interim titleholder Nabil Anane for divisional supremacy at ONE 172 in Japan

Muay Thai megastar 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to lock horns with six-foot-four-inch tall 20-year-old phenom Nabil Anane for the undisputed ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

The pair go to war at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

