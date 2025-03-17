“More exciting and intense” - Superlek guarantees fans will be at the edge of their seats in rematch with Nabil Anane

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes his matchup against interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane will steal the show next weekend at ONE 172.

Superlek and Anane square off in a highly anticipated ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout in a rematch of their 2023 encounter. The battle will crown an undisputed king of the division.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked about his upcoming matchup with Anane, and why it could look different.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"It is certain that in this second chapter, the game will be different from the first one because it will be a 5-round fight with a world championship belt at stake. The fight will be more exciting and intense."

Superlek scored a first-round knockout victory over Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, in the latter's ONE Championship debut. Now, Anane is riding a six-fight winning streak, having captured the interim belt leading up to the rematch with Superlek.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane fight for undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 172

A new undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will be crowned when divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 locks horns with interim titleholder Nabil Anane next weekend. The two face off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

