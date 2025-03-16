“Japanese fans are amazing” - Superlek recalls the electric atmosphere he experienced the last time he fought in Japan

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is headed back to 'the land of the rising sun' and the Thai star can't wait to perform in front of his Japanese fans.

Ad

Superlek heads to Saitama next weekend when he takes on Algerian-Thai rival Nabil Anane to unify the division's gold, and the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is excited to put on a show.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked about fighting in Japan for the first time in a long time, and the overall positive experience that he went through.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Kicking Machine' stated:

"The atmosphere of the fight was a little different from Thailand, but it was no problem. Japanese fans are amazing. The stadium was packed, and they cheered me out loud."

Superlek is arguably the pound-for-pound best striker in the world today, and next weekend, he will look to step inside the Circle against a former adversary and further establish his dominance in the division.

Ad

Fans won't have to wait long to see Superlek Kiatmoo9 back in action.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane battle in a bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout at ONE 172 in Japan

Thai superstar 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to face interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout.

Ad

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Superlek vs. Nabil Anane showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.