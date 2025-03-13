“They were also with me” - Nabil Anane thanks his loyal supporters who stuck with him through good and bad

Newly minted ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Thailand and Algeria wants to extend his thanks to all the fans who have supported him since the first time he stepped foot in the ONE Championship ring.

In just barely two years' time, Anane has come from being a young prospect to now a world champion in the world's largest martial arts organization. Along the way, many doubted him, but many also stuck by his side and cheered him on.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anane had a message for his growing fanbase.

The 20-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout said:

"And all of the supporters that support me, that were with me even when I was down, when I was the underdog, they were also with me."

Anane is ready for the fight of his life next weekend, when he attempts to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai throne against the only man who has defeated him in ONE Championship.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness Nabil Anane in action, gunning for history.

Nabil Anane faces Thai icon Superlek Kiatmoo9 in world title unification at ONE 172 in Japan

20-year-old Algerian-Thai sensation Nabil Anane will attempt to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he faces reigning divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand.

The two will throw down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

