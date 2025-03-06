“I want everyone to learn Muay Thai” - Superlek says it’s his duty to show the world the beauty of ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand can't wait to head to the land of the rising sun later this month to showcase the beauty of 'the art of eight limbs'.

Superlek is widely considered the pound-for-pound best striker in the world, but in Muay Thai, he is simply god-tier.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said he feels that it's his duty to show fans the beauty of Muay Thai through his performances.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative invited everyone to come to his gym and learn Muay Thai:

"I have my own boxing gym, MC Superlek, in Nonthaburi. I want everyone to come and learn Muay Thai or work out."

Who better to teach Muay Thai to the world than its greatest fighter?

Superlek is ready to return to action later this month.

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will attempt to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against interim titleholder Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand.

The two go to war at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on-demand via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 remains humble despite immense success: "I never thought I’d be this famous"

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will never let success get to his head, no matter what he has achieved in the world's largest martial arts organization.

When he heads to ONE 172 in Japan later this month, Superlek will treat it as business as usual and just put on a show.

'The Kicking Machine' told ONE:

"I never thought I’d be this famous. I have to thank ONE for giving me the opportunity to compete in this promotion. If you ask me how I deal with the growing fame, I just act natural. I’m not the person to get carried away by the spotlight and fame."

