“That feeling of being scared isn’t there” - Two-sport kingpin Superlek says facing the best in the world excites him more

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand isn't one to cower in the face of danger.

In fact, the 29-year-old two-sport icon says the tougher the opponent, the more motivated he is to prove his supremacy.

Speaking to Nickynachat in a recent interview, Superlek talked about the feeling he gets when he's faced with a particularly daunting foe.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"At this level, that feeling of being scared isn’t there. That doesn’t happen. It’s more like I want to fight. For example, if it’s against this person, for me, it’s like ‘Okay, I want to fight him.’ That’s it."

Up next for Superlek is a rematch against towering six-foot-four-inch phenom Nabil Anane, who won the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title late last month, setting up a highly anticipated unification showdown.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is confident he can get the job done against Anane once again and retain his gold.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane square off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in March

The fate of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title will be decided later this year when reigning king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 goes up against interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated rematch.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live on Sunday, March 23, from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superlek Kiatmoo9's next bout.

