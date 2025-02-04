"Happy to have the chance to redeem myself" - Nabil Anane ready to pull one back at ONE 172 and upset Superlek in Japan

Nabil Anane's first-round TKO win over Nico Carrillo on Jan. 24 at ONE 170 not only secured him the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title but also a ticket for the unification championship fight with reigning two-sport world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Anane is set to face Superlek on March 23 as part of the stacked ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan for the undisputed crown and a chance to avenge his previous defeat against him.

The Thai-Algerian phenom was grateful for this second chance, as he reiterated during the ONE 172 press conference, where he said:

"Konnichiwa Eveyrone, I'm happy to have the chance to redeem myself with Superlek after losing to him."

Aside from his most recent victory over 'King of the North', the 20-year-old striking star is also on a six-fight win streak.

Throughout that impressive stretch, the Pattaya-based star registered victories over the likes of Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo and Soe Lin Oo.

Nabil Anane also carries an impressive finish rate of 50 percent from his bouts under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Nabil Anane reveals that he surprised himself with a knockout win over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete shocked the world when he pulled off a massive upset against Carrillo, especially knowing that he was a short-notice replacement opponent for the Scottish star.

During the post-fight press conference of the event, Nabil Anane admits that he even surprised himself with that early finish of Carrillo but it was clear to him that if there was an opportunity, he would go for it:

"I didn't expect a knockout completely, but I said that if there's an opening and there's an opportunity to do so, I will go for it."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172 on March 23 via watch.onefc.com.

