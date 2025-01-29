“I didn't expect a knockout completely” - Nabil Anane admits he wasn’t gunning for an early finish against Nico Carrillo

Nabil Anane never expected to finish Nico Carrillo, and certainly not in the first round.

Returning to martial arts' biggest global stage at ONE 170, Anane shocked the world, and himself, inside Impact Arena in Bangkok with a stunning first-round TKO against 'The King of the North' to claim the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Speaking at the ONE 170 post-fight press conference shortly following the biggest win of his career, the 6'4" Algerian-Thai sensation admitted to being shocked that he was able to put the Scot away in the opening stanza.

"I didn't expect a knockout completely, but I said that if there's an opening and there's an opportunity to do so, I will go for it," Anane said.

Anane has now won six straight under the ONE Championship banner, but more importantly, he set the stage for a long-awaited rematch with two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9, who currently holds the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Nabil Anane thanks those who have and continue to support him in his fighting career

In addition to his first 26 pounds of gold and an inevitable title unification clash with 'The Kicking Machine,' Nabil Anane also earned himself a $50,000 performance bonus for his first-round finish of Carrillo, courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Still riding high from his victory and newfound wealth, Anane showed appreciation to his family and everyone who has supported him throughout his career.

"Thank you, thank you to everyone who has been supporting me," Anane told Mitch Chilson inside the Circle. "Thank you to my team, they’ve been through hell with me. Thanks to my dad, he’s the one who inspired me, pushed me everyday, seeing me, and trained me in the gym. And my mom, who always cooks me food everyday, thank you very much!"

No official announcements have been made, but all signs currently point toward ONE 172 on March 23, being the site of Superlek vs. Anane II. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for more details as they become available.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

