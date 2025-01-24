ONE 170 results and recap: Tawanchai vs Superbon

In the ONE 170 main event, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai put his 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold on the line against undisputed featherweight kickboxing king Superbon.

It was the second-ever meeting between the two, the first coming in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46. On that night, Tawanchai emerged victorious via a majority decision.

Now, he’ll look to go two-up on the Thai kickboxing legend and extend his unbeaten streak inside the Circle to eight in a row.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Round 1: Superbon immediately comes out firing a head kick and Tawanchai goes low with a couple of inside kicks. Both fighters are showing a lot of respect for one another in the early going. Superbon throws another head kick and Tawanchai counters with a two-punch combo. Tawanchai kicks to the body but eats a counter right from Superbon followed by a push kick up the middle.

Tawanchai attacks the lead leg again and Superbon retaliates with a body kick. Tawanchai lands a couple more kicks to the body as the opening round comes to a close.

Round 2: Tawanchai goes right back to the body with a kick. Superbon tries to respond, but Tawachai catches the kickboxing champ with a flurry of strikes punctuated by a right-left combination that puts Superbon on the mat. Superbon looks worse for wear, but he answers the count. Tawanchai swarms in and sends his countryman crashing to the canvas for a second time in a matter of seconds.

Superbon pops back up, but it’s clear he’s not all there. Tawanchai quickly moves in and unleashes another flurry of strikes. Tawanchai lands a nasty left that puts Superbon on the mat for a third and final time, bringing an end to their main event showdown.

Expand Tweet

ONE 170 - Tawanchai vs. Superbon Official Result

Now holding two wins over Superbon on martial arts’ biggest global stage, Tawanchai extends his undefeated streak to eight, including four successful defenses of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Next, he’ll look to complete the trilogy with Superbon. But this time, it will be for Superbon’s ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, allowing Tawanchai the opportunity to become a two-sport champion.

Aside from scoring perhaps the biggest win of his career so far, Tawanchai also banked a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive performance inside Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Official Result: Tawanchai defeated Superbon via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:10 of round two (ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.