ONE Friday Fights 46 full results and recap: Tawanchai outduels Superbon in epic five-rounder to retain featherweight Muay Thai crown 

In the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event, reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against former kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Tawanchai came out looking to dominate early, attacking the lead leg of Superbon, but the former featherweight kickboxing champ responded with a stiff right hand multiple times before attempting to go upstairs with the head kick.

After a relatively close opening round, Tawanchai looked to switch gears in the second and put Superbon on his back foot. The champ put his front kicks to work, creating distance between the two. With less than a minute to go in the second, the champ landed a big leg kick that may have compromised Superbon’s leg. With only seconds left, the challenger was upended by another brutal leg kick.

Things remained relatively even in the third and fourth rounds, with both fighters peppering one another with brutal kicks to the legs and body. However, it appeared that Superbon had landed the more effective strikes, making the fifth and final round a potential winner-take-all.

With fans inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on the edge of their seat, the fighters came out for the final three minutes determined to put a stamp on their incredible performances. Tawanchai went back to his push kicks to keep the challenger away before landing another stiff calf kick. Superbon threw a sneaky elbow as Tawanchai moved in, followed by a head kick that was narrowly blocked.

In the final minute, Tawanchai was content to keep Superbon at bay with his leg kicks until the final bell sounded.

Official Result: Tawanchai defeats Superbon via unanimous decision

Full results from ONE Friday Fights 46

Suriyanlek defeats Yodkritsada via KO (right hook) at 0:15 of round two (132lb catchweight - Muay Thai

Chorfah defeats Eisaku Ogasawara via KO (straight right hand) at 0:57 of round two (132lb catchweight - Muay Thai)

Suablack defeats Craig Coakley via KO (body shot) at 2:15 of round one (bantamweight - Muay Thai)

Jaosuayai defeats Petsukumvit via majority decision (flyweight - Muay Thai)

Kulabdam defeats Fariyar Aminipour via KO (body shot) at 2:51 of round one (bantamweight - Muay Thai)

Nabil Anane defeats Muangthai via unanimous decision (136lb catchweight - Muay Thai)

Seksan defeats River Daz via split decision (140lb catchweight - Muay Thai)

Nico Carrillo defeats Nong-O Hama via KO (elbow) at 1:28 of round two (bantamweight - Muay Thai)

Phetjeeja defeats Anissa Meksen via unanimous decision (interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship)

Prajanchai defeats Joseph Lasiri via KO (elbow) at 1:28 of round one (ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship)

Tawanchai defeats Superbon via unanimous decision (ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship)