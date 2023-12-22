ONE Friday Fights 46 results: Phetjeeja beats Anissa Meksen in five-round masterclass to claim interim kickboxing belt

After dominating the world of Muay Thai, Phetjeeja made her kickboxing debut against one of the greatest strikers in the sport today, Anissa Meksen.

‘C18’ appeared to have both the size and speed advantage in the opening round, lighting up Phetjeeja as ‘The Queen’ attempted to inch her way inside. The two warriors began to let their hands go in the second, with Phetjeeja landing a solid right hand that wobbled Meksen with 60 seconds to go in the round.

‘The Queen’ was able to find her rhythm whilst throwing off Meksen's timing, but ‘C18’ was determined to turn things up in the third and prevent Phetjeeja from building on her early success. However, the Thai’s constant pressure prevented Meksen from delivering the same combinations she peppered Phetjeeja within the opening round.

Going into the championship rounds, Phetjeeja continued to relentlessly pursue her opponent, landing the right hand at will and frustrating Meksen every step of the way. Still, ‘C18’ was far from out of the fight as she continued to work her jab.

The final three minutes of the round saw both women throw caution to the wind in hopes of swaying the inevitable decision in their favor. Still, after 15 minutes of intense back-and-forth action, it was clear who would leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Official Result: Phetjeeja defeats Anissa Meksen via unanimous decision (interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship)

Phetjeeja remains undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, moving to 5-0, while Anissa Meksen suffered her first loss with the promotion, falling to 2-1.