Rodtang Jitmuangnon reveals he’s always under ‘constant pressure’ to perform

Though he always looks in complete control inside the circle, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is not immune to the pressures that come with competing.

Throughout his dominant reign as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, the Thai superstar has established a reputation for being the coolest and most collected man in the arena once the brightest lights are shining on him.

Known for his ability to stand right across from his opponent and be unfazed by anything they have to offer, the champ has a reputation for being one of the most exciting martial artists on the planet.

Despite his stone-cold exterior that goes hand-in-hand with his nickname, ‘The Iron Man’ recently revealed in an interview that he still has doubts about his own ability before each fight and feels the weight of expectations on him.

Choosing to focus entirely on his performance and putting on a show for the fans rather than the accolades that come with his victories, the divisional king keeps himself in the right mindset ahead of each contest under the ONE banner.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post during ONE Fight Night 11 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last week, Rodtang gave fans a look into his approach:

“I'm always in constant pressure. As you can see in my performances. I get a knockout win or win every time, but I'll just keep doing my best, no matter what.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card free via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes