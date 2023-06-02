ONE Championship showcases some of its nastiest leg kicks

ONE Championship has shared a compilation of fight-ending leg kicks.

Since ONE’s first event in 2011, the combat sports promotion has produced countless legendary fights and must-see finishes. Highlight videos could be made for many different attacks, but ONE Championship recently focused on leg kicks, a significant evolution in fighting over the years.

The superstars showcased in the Instagram video include but are not limited to, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nong-O Hama, and Liam Harrison. The social media post was captioned:

“Leg kicks that crumpled opponents 😲 Check out some of the nastiest strikes ever seen in ONE!"

In the ONE Championship leg kick highlight video above, there were several severe injuries suffered by those on the receiving end. The most recognizable is Nong-O vs. Liam Harrison, which occurred in August 2022. Then world champion Nong-O defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a first-round finish by leg kicks. Harrison needed knee surgery from the damage, leading to a longer-than-expected layoff.

Another unforgettable moment came from Tawanchai vs. Jamal Yusupov this past February. It took Tawanchai only 49 seconds to land a devastating leg kick on Yusupov, ending his 3-0 promotional start. The Thai superstar extended his winning streak to four and maintained the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Meanwhile, Rodtang has incorporated brutal leg kicks into his game plan for several fights under the ONE banner. ‘The Iron Man’ utilizes the strikes to slow down his opponent so he can track them down and unload furious combinations. There’s no doubt that leg kicks will continue to be a significant factor in combat sports.

Check out the video below:

