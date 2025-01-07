Thai megastar Superbon elevated to undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion

Superbon is now officially the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The Thai striker, who held the division's interim crown, was elevated as the king of the division in light of Chingiz Allazov's decision to step away from the spotlight.

ONE Championship announced the news on its site yesterday while mentioning that the former Azerbaijan-Belarus representative will always be welcomed back to the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Superbon Training Camp founder held kickboxing's most prestigious gold for two years.

He claimed the strap with an iconic head-kick knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

Then, the 34-year-old successfully passed his first assignment as divisional king with a unanimous decision triumph over Armenian veteran Marat Grigorian at ONE X.

His time at the top, however, was cut short when he collided against Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023, where the latter pulled off a stunning second-round KO that silenced the deafening crowd inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Not one to let setbacks overshadow better days ahead, Superbon fought his way back into the world title picture with another brutal highlight-reel moment at ONE Fight Night 11 in June 2023.

He slammed a left high kick that left Tayfun Ozcan lying flat on the canvas to bump his record to 114-35 and a possible rematch against 'Chinga'.

Given that the sequel did not materialize, the promotion set up an interim world title affair between Superbon and Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April last year.

Once again, the Bangkok-based star excelled against his nemesis to secure his spot back at the top of the most stacked striking division.

Superbon will be back in action at ONE 170

In his next outing in ONE Championship, the Thai runs it back with Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

The multi-time world champion suffered a defeat to Tawanchai in their first contest in December 2023. But with time to improve his game, he fancies his chances at becoming a two-sport world champion inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

