ONE 170: Who won the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE 170 was truly a star-studded spectacle featuring some of the best martial artists across multiple disciplines. As expected, bonuses came flowing on this spectacular card, which exceeded all expectations.

On a night filled in abundance with the highest level of combat sports action, four valiant warriors stood out and delivered jaw-dropping performances, much to the delight of the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and the millions watching at home.

Here are the recipients of $50,000 bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong:

1. Sinsamut

Sinsamut came into ONE 170 with a lot of frustrations following his ugly two-fight skid. Unfortunately for Nauzet Trujillo, he became the target of 'Aquaman's wrath.

The Thai fan-favorite dropped the Spaniard thrice in one round, beginning with a hellacious right cross to the temple.

Trujillo tasted the canvas once more, this time courtesy of a wild left cross. Fueled by the cheers of the Thai-heavy crowd, Sinsamut delivered the nail in the coffin with a brutal elbow for his fourth finish in five wins under the ONE banner.

2. Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane shocked the world and deservingly raked in the big bucks for the defining moment of his career.

The 20-year-old fearlessly stepped in on late notice to face Scottish juggernaut Nico Carrillo. Despite 'King of The North's notorious power, Anane didn't back down an inch.

The Thai-Algerian tower used his imposing length to its full advantage and punished Carrillo from afar with a laser-like one-two.

A stunned Carrillo didn't know what hit him as he immediately got floored.

The No. 2-ranked contender survived the count, only to get clipped by a devastating head kick that sent him back to the ground.

With Carrillo on wobbly legs, Anane seized the moment and claimed the interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown with another punch combo that put him away for good.

3. Fabricio Andrade

Fabricio Andrade didn't miss a beat after being sidelined for a year due to injuries.

'Wonder Boy' reminded his detractors that he is still one of the best 145-pound fighters in the world by making it look easy against dangerous challenger Kwon Won Il.

The Brazilian sniper didn't waste time and threw with evil intent as soon as the bell rang.

'Pretty Boy' did his best to retaliate but the difference in speed and power was evident. Andrade finished him off with a crushing left hook to the body, which is an eerily similar ending to their first meeting.

It was indeed a memorable return for the bantamweight MMA world champion, who clinched his first title defense along with a $50,000 performance bonus.

4. Tawanchai

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon arguably have the best collection highlight reel kick knockouts in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Surprisingly, this highly awaited rematch turned into a good old-fashioned boxing match.

After getting chastised for previous performances, Tawanchai erased all doubts and proved he is indeed the finest 155-pound striker on the planet with a resounding finish over his fellow Thai champion.

The 25-year-old megastar was aggressive from the get-go and refused to give the challenger air space to land his offense.

Tawanchai shot out of a canon in round two, landing a violent two-piece that left Superbon staring at the arena lights. The punishment didn't end there, as the PK Saenchai athlete unloaded a flurry of combinations on his dazed foe to drop him a second time.

Superbon courageously got up but was simply delaying the inevitable. A final barrage of punches knocked him out for good.

Tawanchai left Impact Arena with his pockets filled along with 26 pounds of gold on his shoulders.

