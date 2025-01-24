ONE 170 results: Fabricio Andrade vs Kwon Won Il

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade has been eager to defend his belt to prove he is the best in the world, and he now gets his chance to do so inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Asian primetime on Friday.

Undefeated in seven MMA bouts inside ONE Championship, "Wonder Boy" aims to assert his dominance in the division when he takes on South Korean knockout artist Kwon Won Il in a rematch of their 2022 clash.

The Brazilian's win vaulted him to world title contention, which made the loss sting even more for Kwon. Now, "Pretty Boy" wants to avenge his loss and take the gold back home with him.

Round 1: Kwon Won Il came out firing, headhunting Fabricio Andrade to open the round. However, the champ returned fire by attacking the body the same way he won their first encounter.

Andrade goes to the body again with a knee, but Kwon blocks it. The South Korean goes to the head, but Andrade slips and hits a massive liver shot that crumpled "Pretty Boy" to the ground. Andrade continued to pound on his opponent before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the contest.

ONE 170 - Fabricio Andrade vs Kwon Won Il Official Result

It's been almost two years since Fabricio Andrade fought in MMA, but he clearly has not lost a step. "Wonder Boy" dominated Kwon Won Il with the same game plan as before to take a first-round TKO win in just 42 seconds to retain his ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title in the second of three world title fights in ONE 170.

Andrade's 10th career win is also his seventh finish in ONE Championship. His latest masterpiece was awarded with a US$50,000 bonus, as he thanked ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship for giving him the opportunity to change his life.

He now looks ahead to any challenger for his belt but singled out Stephen Loman as a potential next opponent.

Official Result: Fabricio Andrade defeats Kwon Won Il via TKO (liver shot) at 0:42 of round one to retain ONE Bantamweight MMA World Championship

