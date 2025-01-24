Former two-time ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee was determined to get back on the winning track when he returned to action in front of his home fans inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Asian primetime on Friday.

Meanwhile, Spanish star Nauzet Trujillo looked to play the spoiler as he aimed to follow up his breakthrough win in the promotion with an even bigger statement by taking out Sinsamut.

Both fighters certainly have their eyes on Regian Eersel's gold, and an all-important victory tonight would have no doubt helped make the case to put their name in the mix of challengers for 'The Immortal'.

Round 1: Sinsamut Klinmee starts off the match by asserting himself with leg kicks, causing Trujillo to backpedal. Trujillo utilizes his hands, but Sinsamut skillfully evades his opponent. The Thai striker gained confidence as he stalked Trujillo. Sinsamut evades Trujillo's punches. Sinsamut gaining confidence, stalks Trujillo.

Trujillo wipes his face for a brief moment after the pair got tangled up, and Sinsamut used the opportunity to bombard him with punches that led to a knockdown.

Trujillo signals to the referee that he's fine, and he welcomes a charging Sinsamut with a flying knee. They exchange blows once again, this time, a counter left hook drops Trujillo for a second time.

A dazed Trujillo gets back on his feet, as Sinsamut unloads more offense on him. The Spaniard slipped after missing a spinning back elbow, but it only delayed the inevitable as a left uppercut and right elbow combination dropped him for a third and final time in the match.

ONE 170 - Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Nauzet Trujillo Official Result

Sinsamut claimed win number 83 in impressive fashion, finally getting back in the win column with a first-round technical knockout over Nauzet Trujillo 2:34 into their lightweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 170.

The Thai star credited his daughter for helping motivate him to return to the ring. His performance was rewarded with the first US$50,000 bonus of the event.

Official Result: Sinsamut Klinmee defeats Nauzet Trujillo via TKO (3 knockdowns in a round) at 2:34 of round one (Muay Thai - Lightweight)

