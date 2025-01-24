ONE 170 results and recap: Nico Carrillo vs. Nabil Anane

With four wins and four knockouts in his first four appearances under the ONE Championship banner, Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo returned to martial arts’ biggest global stage at ONE 170 with an opportunity to claim his first 26 pounds of gold.

In the first of three massive ONE world title tilts inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, ‘The King of the North’ squared off with 6’4” Algerian-Thai sensation Nabil Anane for the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Round 1: Carrillo puts on the pressure early as Anane looks to keep the distance with repeated kicks to the Scottish star’s lead leg. Anane lands a nice jab and Carrillo rips a calf kick that lands. Anane lands a straight left as Carrillo continues to inch his way in. Anane throws a one-two combination and drops Carrillo with a right hand.

Carrillo answers the count, but Anane starts to really pour it on with a minute to go in the opening round and catches Anane with a head kick. Carrillo is on wobbly legs as he answers the count. Smelling blood in the water, Anane throws everything he has at the Scot and lands a right hand that puts ‘The King of the North’ down for the third and final time in round one to capture his first ONE world championship.

ONE 170 - Nico Carrillo vs. Nabil Anane Official Result

With the win, Nabil Anane moves to 6-1 under the ONE Championship banner and snaps the 15-fight win streak of Nico Carrillo. Now the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, he has guaranteed himself a rematch with the division’s undisputed titleholder, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

During the post-fight interview, Mitch Chilson announced that Anane’s title unification clash against ‘The Kicking Machine’ will go down at ONE 172 on March 23 when ONE Championship heads to the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

It should come as no surprise that Anane was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his incredible first-round knockout of ‘The King of the North’ in 'The Land of Smiles'.

Official Result: Nabil Anane defeated Nico Carrillo via TKO (three knockdowns) at 2:35 of round one (interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship)

