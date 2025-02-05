“One of the toughest fighters” - Superlek expects an absolute slugfest vs. Nabil Anane in world title unification at ONE 172

ONE Championship two-sport world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects an all-out war when he meets Nabil Anane at ONE 172.

Last month, Anane shocked the world when he scored a stunning first-round knockout against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Trending

Next, the 5-foot-4 Algerian-Thai sensation will look to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold. He challenges the man who currently sits atop the bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE 172 when ONE Championship heads to the legendary Saitama Super Arena for one of the biggest fight cards of the year.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Appearing at a press event to promote the highly anticipated fight card scheduled to go down on Sunday, March 23, the Kiatmoo9 Gym man kept things short and sweet while talking about the challenge that Nabil Anane presents inside the circle:

"For me, Nabil is one of the toughest fighters in the bantamweight division," Superlek said. "He is a tall fighter, and he has fast development. Nothing much to say now, see you on the fight day."

Nabil Anane looks to even the series against Superlek in long-awaited rematch

ONE 172 will play host to the second-ever meeting between Superlek and Nabil Anane, the first coming all the way back at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

That evening, Anane succumbed to Superlek's unparalleled speed and impressive power just past the two-minute mark of the opening round.

Since then, Anane has landed six straight wins on martial arts' biggest global stage, including highlight-reel finishes against Nakrob Fairtex, Kulabdam, and of course, Nico Carrillo.

With a win over the two-sport king at ONE 172, Anane will not only secure the biggest win of his career thus far, but he'll also become an undisputed ONE world champion at just 20 years old.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.