ONE 172: Takeru hyped that long-awaited clash with Rodtang will take place in “the greatest Japan event in the world” 

Takeru Segawa believes it's only fitting that his highly-anticipated showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon will take place in arguably the biggest martial arts spectacle of the new year. The line-up of scheduled bouts for ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan is incredibly stacked.

As such, Takeru is beyond honored to headline the card alongside 'The Iron Man' in what is expected to be another storied night of martial arts action.

'The Natural Born Crusher' definitely wants to justify the massive hype surrounding this five-round flyweight kickboxing battle. Takeru shared during the ONE 172 press conference:

"I'm extremely grateful and happy to be fighting in the main event. I'm eager to fight right now. In these next two months, I'll prepare thoroughly to deliver a main event-worthy battle and achieve the best possible victory to conclude what will be the greatest Japan event in the world."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Stylistically speaking, this Takeru and Rodtang pairing is a match made in heaven for striking fans across the world. Both proud warriors love pressing forward and dishing out pain in a swift and devastating manner.

One thing's for sure, the world will be watching when these two titans of the sport finally collide.

Rodtang can't wait to settle rivalry between him and Takeru

It seems Rodtang has been destined to clash with Takeru the moment the Japanese superstar signed with the world's largest martial arts organization.

After numerous heated face-offs, the fight that everyone has been waiting for is finally happening. Rodtang, for his part, quipped that he's been getting sick of these staredowns and can't wait to get his hands on the Japanese megastar.

The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion wrote on Instagram:

"I want it to be a race day, I‘m tired of bumping heads."

Head over to watch.onefc.com for more information about ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.