  "I haven't achieved all of my goals" - Superlek reveals the only thing keeping him from making MMA transition

“I haven't achieved all of my goals” - Superlek reveals the only thing keeping him from making MMA transition

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 14, 2025 09:34 GMT
Superlek Kiatmoo9 - Photo by ONE Championship
Superlek Kiatmoo9 - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 made a shocking revelation. The 29-year-old all-striking phenom has expressed his interest in transitioning to the all-encompassing sport of mixed martial arts in the near future.

Superlek wants to become an MMA fighter and conquer a whole new realm. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked about moving on from Muay Thai and Kickboxing and joining the global MMA ranks instead.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"In the future, if there’s no challenge in Muay Thai and kickboxing for me anymore, I want to try MMA. I've always thought about it, but right now, I can't do that because I haven't achieved all of my goals in Muay Thai and kickboxing, which is to become a two-sport and two-division world champion."
Needless to say, fans would love to see Superlek in the MMA cage one day, and if he can learn to grapple, there's no telling what the Thai megastar can achieve.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 ready to unify bantamweight Muay Thai division against Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Japan

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will look to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he takes on interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a world title unification bout at ONE 172.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
