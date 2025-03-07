  • home icon
  "I want to pass on my kicking skill" - Superlek says the importance of versatility is the first thing he teaches his students

“I want to pass on my kicking skill” - Superlek says the importance of versatility is the first thing he teaches his students

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 07, 2025 07:36 GMT
Superlek Kiatmoo9 - Photo by ONE Championship
Superlek Kiatmoo9 - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and undisputed flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is known for his rapid-fire kicks that can chop down trees, hence his nickname.

Considered one of, if not the best pound-for-pound striker in the world today, Superlek won't be here forever. The 29-year-old double champ understands that one day, his career will be over.

But that's also why he wants to impart his knowledge and experience to the next generation.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superlek talked about sharing his knowledge with the next generation of young Muay Thai hopefuls, particularly how to use his vaunted kicks.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"I want to pass on my kicking skill and additional techniques to young students who come to learn because if you go up there and only use kicks, your opponent will read your movement like an open book."

Superlek Kiatmoo9 returns to action later this month to showcase his amazing kicking ability once again. Fans won't have to wait long to see the Thai icon back in his element.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 rematches Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Japan for undisputed Muay Thai gold

Thai megastar 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will attempt to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne when he faces interim titleholder Nabil Anane later this month in a highly anticipated rematch.

Superlek and Anane trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
