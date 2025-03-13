“I had so many emotions at that moment” - Nabil Anane reflects on his star-making victory against Nico Carrillo

Newly minted ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Thailand and Algeria scored the biggest win of his career in his last fight when he delivered a stunning first-round knockout over highly regarded 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo to claim a piece of the division's throne.

Anane shocked the world at ONE 170 in Bangkok last January as he sent the Scottish standout to the canvas three times en route to taking home a technical knockout victory and a $50,000 performance bonus.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anane looked back on that win and shared the emotions he felt at the time.

The 20-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout said:

"You know what I felt at that moment? I don't even remember. What did I feel? I was happy and confused. I had so many emotions at that moment, and many things went through my mind. I saw Mehdi, I saw my father."

Anane is set to return to action next weekend to face Superlek in a highly anticipated rematch.

Meanwhile, Carrillo has announced his move to featherweight and is set to see action at ONE Fight Night 30 in April.

Nabil Anane faces Superlek Kiatmoo9 in rematch to determine undisputed king of bantamweights at ONE 172 in Japan

The 20-year-old phenom Nabil Anane is ready to throw down with bantamweight Muay Thai king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 next weekend in a much-awaited world title unification showdown.

The two trade leather for undisputed status at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

