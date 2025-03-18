"Maybe I would go live in Japan" - Tawanchai, Nabil Anane, Superlek share why Japan has a soft spot in their hearts

ONE world champions Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Nabil Anane, and Superlek Kiatmoo9 are in Japan for their high-stakes bouts at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23. Despite their love for their home country of Thailand, the three superstars recently shared what makes the Land of the Rising Sun so special to them.

In a video shared by the promotion on Instagram, the trio was asked what they love about Japan. Tawanchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, blurted out one word:

"Uni."

For ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai of Algerian descent Anane, he said:

"I really love Japan. I think if I wasn't living in Thailand, maybe I would go live in Japan."

Last but certainly not least, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek shared:

"I will go to the stadium to watch football. Let's go!"

All three are set to be featured attractions at ONE 172, with Tawanchai facing Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Meanwhile, an all-out war is expected to break out between Anane and 'The Kicking Machine' as they will compete in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout, which many fans believe is an early contender to win Fight of the Night honors.

The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, will host the event. ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian believes Tawanchai will win at ONE 172

Armenian kickboxing superstar and three-time Glory kickboxing king Marat Grigorian is confident that Tawanchai can break Masaaki Noiri's heart in front of his countrymen.

The Hemmers Gym representative said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Tawanchai will win it easily I think. I'm not so impressed by Noiri. But I wish them both good luck in the fight. Make it exciting."

