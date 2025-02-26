"Maybe we have a new surprise" - Fans expecting an upset win from Nabil Anane in title unification against Superlek at ONE 172

Recently crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has the unwavering support of ONE Championship fans in his bid to unify the gold against reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared an Instagram video of the 6-foot-4 Muay Thai phenom's pad work in training camp, showcasing the power he is developing in his legs with the help of his coaches at Venum Training Camp.

Check out the video below:

Fans sensed something had changed within Anane since his TKO outing against Nico Carrillo to win the interim gold this past January, with many believing he is primed to upset Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, at ONE 172. They wrote in the comments section:

"Maybe we have a new surprise...🔥🔥🔥"

"Straight Decapitation - This guy is going to be a champion one day."

"This guys fighting with what probably feels like children to him every day."

"It is the king of the pirates, my bros... That's another level 👏"

"The sound of kicks is also the sound of crack wood."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

ONE 172 will occur inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available at watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty shows support for Nabil Anane

Before he successfully defended the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 171 this past Thursday, Feb. 20, Jonathan Haggerty dissected Nabil Anane's chances at ONE 172 in an interview with the Bangkok Post. He mentioned:

"I'm excited to see him versus Superlek and see how that plays out because it's gonna be a lot different than the first fight. And he might have the edge this time. I feel like he might get the win against Superlek."

Watch the entire interview below:

