“Tawanchai will win it easily” - Marat Grigorian backing Thai megastar for two-sport glory in Saitama

Marat Grigorian thinks Tawanchai will make easy work out of former two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

Sitting on an impressive nine-fight win streak, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Tawanchai will look to add a second belt to his collection on Sunday, March 23.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will see Tawanchai face Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing crown.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Grigorian believes that Tawanchai will take care of business and become ONE's newest two-sport king.

"Tawanchai will win it easily I think," Grigorian said. "I’m not so impressed by Noiri. But I wish them both good luck in this fight. Make it exciting."

Tawanchai is sitting on an impressive nine-fight win streak, his most recent victory coming against the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Supebon. However, that fight was contested under Muay Thai rules.

Ad

But if Tawanchai bags a big win over Noiri, he will set the stage for a unification clash with Superbon later this year.

Marat Grigorian meets newcomer Kaito Ono at ONE 172

Also fighting at ONE 172 will be Marat Grigorian. The three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion seeks his 69th career win when he welcomes Japanese kickboxing ace Kaito Ono.

Ad

Having captured titles under the Shoot Boxing and Rise banners, Ono has established himself as one of the sport's brightest stars.

However, Grigorian believes that he will be more than ready to handle anything the 27-year-old debutant brings to martial arts' biggest global stage.

"Everything is going very well," Grigorian added. "We have been training for some areas where Kaito Ono excels. I will keep my game plan a secret for now. You guys will see it on fight day," said Marat Grigorian

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.