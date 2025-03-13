“You guys will see it on fight day” - Marat Grigorian says he has his counters planned out for ONE 172 showdown against Kaito Ono

Marat Grigorian is confident he has Kaito Ono all figured out in their Japan showdown later this month.

The Armenian superstar will face off against Ono in a pivotal featherweight kickboxing matchup on the loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Grigorian said he and his team already have their game plan to neutralize Ono at one of martial arts' most hallowed grounds.

Grigorian, however, is more keen on showing that scheme than describing it through the media.

"Everything is going very well. We have been training for some areas where Kaito Ono excels. I will keep my game plan a secret for now. You guys will see it on fight day," said Marat Grigorian.

The multi-time Glory Kickboxing world champion has his home base in Breda in the Netherlands, but he would often travel to the famed Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand to better prepare for fights.

After spending nearly a month in Thailand, Grigorian and his team wrapped up their training camp and are preparing to fly to Japan for ONE 172's hectic fight week.

Grigorian, though, has one mission in mind -- to further his legacy and work his way back up to the world title picture.

The 33-year-old has five wins in ONE Championship and had three chances at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Grigorian, however, fell short against the legendary pairing of Chingiz Allazov and current ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian promises to deliver a show-stopper at ONE 172 against Kaito Ono

Marat Grigorian has always produced unprecedented excitement whenever he stepped inside the Circle, and he plans to continue that trend at ONE 172.

In an interview with Japanese kickboxing legend Masato Kobayashi, Grigorian said he wants to blow the roof off Saitama Super Arena when he takes on Kaito Ono:

"We will have one of the best fights on the card. I’m sure we will show a high-level kickboxing fight. And I’m sure people will love to see and watch the fight. It would be very interesting."

