“I don’t think he’s that good” - Armenian superstar Marat Grigorian says Tawanchai has yet to unlock his fullest kickboxing potential

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has undoubtedly become one of this generation's greatest Muay Thai fighters, but Marat Grigorian believes the Thai superstar has yet to tap into his deepest kickboxing potential.

In an interview with Japanese legend Masato Kobayashi, Grigorian said that while Tawanchai is already leagues ahead of almost everyone in Muay Thai, kickboxing is still a whole different field.

Grigorian, a multi-time Glory Kickboxing world champion, pointed out that the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion still has a lot to work on to realize his full potential in kickboxing.

"Anything can happen, of course, but yeah, I don’t think he’s that good in kickboxing yet. There’s so much pressure. But, you know, Muay Thai is also different," said Marat Grigorian.

Tawanchai went from a rising star in his early days in ONE Championship to an absolute world-beater the moment he got his hands on the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Since beating Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the gold in September 2022, racked up four world title defenses against Jamal Yusupov, Jo Nattawut, and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Tawanchai also went 2-0 in his two kickboxing matches against Davit Kiria and Nattawut in 2023, proving he can hang with some of the sport's best.

The Thai superstar now looks to add to his growing kickboxing legacy when he takes on Japanese star Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian says Kaito Ono has yet to face an opponent of his level

While Marat Grigorian is intrigued to see Tawanchai's kickboxing development, he also has a pivotal match ahead of him at ONE 172.

The Armenian superstar will take on Japanese phenom Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing matchup in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

In the same interview with Masato, Grigorian acknowledged Ono's power but reminded his opponent that there will always be levels to their game:

"He’s good fighting at a distance. I don’t know what kind of fighters he’s fought in the past, but with me, I’m a different level, I think."

Watch Grigorian's entire interview below:

