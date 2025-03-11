“A high-level kickboxing fight” - Marat Grigorian vows to give fans a spectacle vs Kaito Ono at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian has never been in a boring fight and doesn't plan on being in one anytime soon. The Armenian striking legend has been competing at the highest levels of the sport for years and continues to fight with the same feverish drive as when he first got started.

At ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, Grigorian will once again display his elite chops against Japanese sensation Kaito Ono inside the fabled halls of the Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

The 33-year-old veteran said in an appearance on Masato Kobayashi’s YouTube channel:

"We will have one of the best fights on the card. I’m sure we will show a high-level kickboxing fight. And I’m sure people will love to see and watch the fight. It would be very interesting."

Marat Grigorian has left a trail of devastation everywhere he has gone. The Hemmers Gym product fearlessly pushes forward regardless of the opponent.

His fan-friendly, pressure-packed style is indeed a sight to behold, making him a crowd darling each time he sets foot on the promotion's global stage.

So far, only the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title has eluded the great Grigorian throughout his illustrious career.

The Three-time Glory Kickboxing World Champion, however, can perhaps build another run for 26 pounds of gold by giving Kaito a rude welcome in his ONE Championship debut.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will air live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian wary of Kaito Ono's crippling calf kicks

Marat Grigorian has already done his due diligence on his ONE 172 opponent. Like most Japanese strikers, Kaito Ono also employs a kick-heavy arsenal and loves to slow down his foes with persistent calf kicks.

Grigorian, however, dedicated his training camp to get used to Kaito's signature style. The Armenian legend said in the same interview:

"Of course, I’ve trained for that. Calf kicks are really difficult to block. It’s very painful when it hits. But we’re training for it, and we are going to get used to it."

Watch the interview in its entirety:

