Marat Grigorian doesn’t plan to fall victim to Kaito Ono’s signature tool at ONE 172: “Got to watch out for his calf kicks”

If there's anything Marat Grigorian has learned from Kaito Ono's past fights is that it's best not to mess with his stinging kicks downstairs.

Ad

The former three-time Glory world champion trades leather with the Japanese dynamo at ONE 172, which emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Grigorian plans to use his pressure and high-volume combination to send Ono packing in their featherweight kickboxing showdown.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, in an interview with kickboxing royalty Masato Kobayashi, Marat Grigorian concedes that he'll need to protect his legs whenever the 27-year-old is in range.

The Hemmers Gym martial artist offered:

From the beginning, it’s good to use the front kicks. I got to watch out for his calf kicks. I don’t want to be in danger. But we are preparing good for this fight. There’s a good time for us."

Ad

Ono is out to take his winning streak to six in a row when he debuts in the world's largest martial arts organization in a couple of weeks.

The Team Vasileus star's piston-like leg kicks has led him to plenty of highlight-reel moments, and he hopes his signature tool will be able to overwhelm the hard-hitting Armenian destroyer.

Will it be Grigorian’s merciless aggression or Ono's kicking game that determines the outcome of this tie?

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Watch the full interview here:

Ad

Marat Grigorian confident he's a league above Kaito Ono

Marat Grigorian is not short of confidence ahead of his pivotal featherweight kickboxing showdown alongside Kaito Ono at ONE 172.

Though he's not taking anything for granted, the multi-time kickboxing world champion is certain his dance partner on fight night hasn't fought anyone of his caliber in the past.

In the same interview, he went on to add:

"I don’t know what kind of fighters he’s fought in the past, but with me, I’m a different level, I think."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.