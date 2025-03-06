Takeru ready to deliver a striking "masterpiece" to beat Rodtang in legendary kickboxing duel at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa plans to dish out a career-defining display at ONE 172 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

That evening, 'The Natural Born Crusher' collides with the toughest test of his career in former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing duel.

When asked about what he hopes to deliver on fight night, the former three-division K-1 world champion had this to say to members of the media during a pre-ONE 172 open workout session in Japan:

"He's someone I've always wanted to face, and I want to approach this fight as my masterpiece against an active fighter."

Based on his clips training online, it's safe to say the Japanese kickboxing icon has spared no effort to make the most of his chance to leave a lasting impression inside the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

In fact, the Team Vasileus star – a stablemate of Masaaki Noiri who fights Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing gold in Japan – revealed that he has several backup options in place to beat the Thai megastar should Plan A hit a bump.

It certainly won't be easy for Takeru to become only the third man to hand 'The Iron Man' a defeat inside the circle.

However, with his hometown support and single-minded focus heading into this contest, that possibility is looking more like a certainty just weeks out of ONE 172.

Takeru stacks praise on Rodtang ahead of Japan super fight

While he hopes to score a stunning upset of Rodtang in Saitama, Japan, Takeru wouldn't look past his godlike talent and underestimate him one bit.

During the same open workout session, the Japanese warrior tipped his hat to 'The Iron Man's' all-around arsenal and admitted that he won't have it easy when they tango on March 23:

"Rodtang is an incredibly tough fighter. He's strong in exchanges, technically skilled, has good defense - he's strong in all aspects."

ONE 172 will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

