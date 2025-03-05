Takeru says tactical adjustments are in place if Rodtang fights in a "defensive manner" at ONE 172 in Saitama

Takeru Segawa expects nothing less than an all-out war when he tackles the toughest assignment of his career, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, at ONE 172.

However, the former three-division K-1 champ is keeping a couple of other strategies on his tab just in case the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion swaps his ruthless ways and be on the defensive.

'The Natural Born Crusher' told ONE Championship earlier this week:

"If he chooses to fight in a defensive manner, I have been preparing for such a scenario in my training camp."

His upcoming five-round flyweight kickboxing tiff alongside 'The Iron Man' will mark the third time he struts his stuff inside the ONE circle.

Takeru participated in an electric duel against two-sport kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his debut at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.

While he ultimately fell short on the judges' scorecard, the 33-year-old's warrior spirit and courageous display to withstand Superlek's missile-like kicking game earned him plenty of praise.

In his sophomore appearance, 'The Natural Born Crusher' put Myanmarese slugger Thant Zin to sleep in the second round of their flyweight kickboxing joust at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Takeru certain he'll get his hand raised over Rodtang in Saitama

Since he can't predict what game Rodtang will bring on fight night, Takeru is focused on things within his control to guarantee one thing: A victorious return in Japan.

The fighting pride of Team Vasileus called his shots on his upcoming fight in a recent Instagram post while counting down the number of weeks left for their all-megastar super fight. He wrote:

"3 weeks to go. I will win."

The ONE 172 PPV is available for purchase at watch.onefc.com. The promotion's stacked showdown in Japan takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

