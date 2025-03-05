Eduard Folayang implores fans tune it to ONE 172 to witness the final chapter of his rivalry with Shinya Aoki

The end of an era is nigh, and 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang knows it. As the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion prepares to step into the circle with foe-turned-friend Shinya Aoki in the fourth and final installment of their match, he wants fans to witness the closing chapter of one of MMA's long-lived rivalries.

A few weeks out from his ONE 172 appearance, Folayang took a break from his busy preparation schedule to grant The MMA Superfan an interview. Here, he talked about his unorthodox friendship with Shinya Aoki, their upcoming match, and what the future holds for his MMA career.

"That's what will be very intriguing for our match, what's going to happen next to Shinya and I after this match." Folayang said. "I hope that will draw even more fans to watch the event."

Eduard Folayang says he'll turn back the clock in fourth and final match with Shinya Aoki

At 41 years old, Eduard Folayang knows that his time in the circle is on the countdown. Shinya Aoki has already confirmed his retirement and requested that Folayang be the one to see him off, a sentiment that 'Landslide' very much appreciates:

"For me, I'm just honored that he asked for me, and he did say that I will be his last fight."

Unlike Aoki, however, Folayang isn't yet willing to be so conclusive about his career.

"For me, my contract will end in September, so this could also be my last, but it depends. I'll just go there and do my best, whatever best still remains in me. I leave it to God on what the next steps could be."

Watch the full interview below:

Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki will meet again as friends-turned-foes for the fourth and final time at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 23. Buy tickets here to watch live, or catch the action on watch.onefc.com.

