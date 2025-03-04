“He’s faced it all” - Johan Ghazali believes Tawanchai’s incredible mix of youth and experience will overwhelm Masaaki Noiri

It's not every day that we see a young talent like Tawanchai PK Saenchai already carrying the swagger of a battle-tested veteran.

Johan Ghazali is among those in awe of the reigning featherweight Muay Thai kingpin's rare mix of youthful energy along with an IQ and cunning insights of a fighter that's been in the game for so long.

The 25-year-old superstar, after all, has radiated greatness against top-level competition in the world's largest martial arts organization.

As far as 'Jojo' is concerned, Tawanchai's unique abilities will once again be too much for his next opponent, Masaaki Noiri. Ghazali told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview:

"His age aside, his experience in fighting will show in this fight. He’s just so experienced. You look at the guys he's fought, and it’s hard to say he hasn’t fought anyone who probably doesn’t fight like Noiri. He’s faced it all. So yeah, his age or youth and his experience [will be the difference]."

An interim featherweight kickboxing world champion will be crowned on March 23, when Tawanchai and Noiri slug it out for five rounds at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. The victor will be leaving Saitama Super Arena with 26 pounds of gold.

Johan Ghazali breaks down Tawanchai's biggest advantage over Masaaki Noiri

Tawanchai does come from a Muay Thai background, while Noiri has been fighting under kickboxing rules throughout his career.

That said, Johan Ghazali thinks it won't be much of an issue, considering the Thai destroyer's god-tier level of striking.

In the same interview, the Malaysian-American standout cited Tawanchai's incredible ability to seamlessly switch his attacks under kickboxing's ruleset.

"I see Tawanchai winning easily. He's good. He has everything there to use. Kickboxing could be tricky, but I think he'll end up switching up his style for this fight easily. Switching styles ain't a problem for him."

Watch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang live via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

