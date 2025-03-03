FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s dramatic world title defense against a gutsy Jo Nattawut in Bangkok

/Tawanchai PK Saenchai has firmly established himself as one of the most formidable pound-for-pound strikers in the world today. Yet, even the best face moments that push them to their limits.

One such test came in June 2024 when he defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in a rematch against “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut at ONE 167.

Check out the full fight below:

The bout, staged before a passionate crowd at the state-of-the-art Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, lived up to the hype as both warriors engaged in another striking masterclass.

Tawanchai set the tone early, unleashing a relentless offensive that kept his Thai compatriot on the defensive. However, Nattawut turned the tide in the third round, rocking the defending champion with heavy artillery and forcing him onto the back foot.

Despite the adversity, Tawanchai dug deep in the championship rounds, landing the more decisive blows when it mattered most.

When the scorecards were read, his calculated offense earned him a hard-fought majority decision victory, securing his reign atop the division.

Tawanchai slated for monumental challenge at ONE 172

Now, an even greater challenge awaits. On March 23 at ONE 172, Tawanchai PK Saenchai steps into enemy territory to face Japan’s own Masaaki Noiri at the iconic Saitama Super Arena for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

While he is best known for his Muay Thai dominance, Tawanchai has already made waves in kickboxing, scoring back-to-back wins over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut in 2023.

Fresh off a thrilling title defense against Superbon this January, he now looks to ride that momentum and etch his name in history as the newest two-sport world champion under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE 172 will be broadcast live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

