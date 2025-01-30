FREE FULL FIGHT: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai sends Bangkok into meltdown with stunning KO of Superbon at ONE 170

Tawanchai PK Saenchai delivered on his promise at ONE 170 last Friday, January 24, leaving no room for doubt as he decisively vanquished Superbon.

After their razor-thin battle in December 2023, where Tawanchai edged out a contentious majority decision, the Thai superstar ensured there was no debate this time. He overwhelmed his compatriot in under two rounds, successfully defending his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in emphatic fashion.

Fans can relive the thrilling rematch by watching the full fight below:

From the opening bell, the 25-year-old striker showcased his blistering speed and devastating power, repeatedly staggering Superbon with crisp boxing combinations.

By the second round, Tawanchai was in full control, flooring his rival three times en route to a spectacular technical knockout, igniting a frenzy inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

His masterful performance didn’t just tighten his grip on the divisional throne — it also came with a hefty reward. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded Tawanchai a $50,000 bonus for his electrifying display.

Tawanchai may have a new challenger soon

With Tawanchai PK Saenchai closing the book on his rivalry with Superbon, he has a new challenger on the horizon, one who made a powerful statement on the very same night.

Bampara Kouyate’s jaw-dropping win over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 170 recently shook up the featherweight Muay Thai rankings.

Entering the bout rated No. 4 in the division, the French-Malian phenom pulverized Nattawut in less than a round at ONE 170, causing him to overtake both Nattawut and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the rankings to take the No. 2 seat.

With momentum on his side, Kouyate now appears to be the logical next opponent for Tawanchai later this year — a fresh and intriguing challenge for the reigning king.

