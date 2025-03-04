  • home icon
  "Playing chess" - Fans marvel at Tawanchai PK Saenchai's pure fight IQ in stunning stoppage of Superbon in world title redux

"Playing chess" - Fans marvel at Tawanchai PK Saenchai's pure fight IQ in stunning stoppage of Superbon in world title redux

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 04, 2025 12:08 GMT
Tawanchai faces Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Tawanchai faces Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

As ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has proven throughout his ONE Championship career, developing a full understanding of the intricacies of 'The Art of Eight Limbs' is not as easy as he and his peers have made it out to be. The promotion shared an in-depth breakdown of Tawanchai's immense fight IQ during his defense of the gold versus ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon at ONE 170 this past January.

Check out the video below:

Tawanchai's flawless technique eventually led to the second-round TKO victory over Superbon. Fans were mesmerized at how the 25-year-old retained the gold and shared their opinions on his handiwork in the comments section, writing:

"Playing chess ♟️🧠"
"Bro is genius."
"Masters at work."
"I feel like they ran the same strategy but Tawanchai were just faster and packed more power."
"Tawanchai is a monster 💪"
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

With Tawanchai handling his business with the head honcho of Superbon Training Camp, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate will attempt to become a two-sport king by claiming the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship over Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Johan Ghazali expects utter domination for Tawanchai at ONE 172

ONE flyweight Muay Thai blue-chipper Johan Ghazali believes Tawanchai will produce a bell-to-bell beatodwn of Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172. The Rentap Muay Thai Gym affiliate explained his thoughts in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I see him starting slow, maybe getting a little bit of that feeling process in before he takes control in round two. From there, it's going to be all Tawanchai I think."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Krishna Venki
