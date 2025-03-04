"Switching styles ain't a problem for him" - Johan Ghazali certain Tawanchai ready for kickboxing world title tiff vs Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Be it kickboxing or Muay Thai, Johan Ghazali is sure ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will do what he does best when he hops back into action next month. The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative swaps his four-ounce gloves for bigger mitts in his bid to complete his two-sport dream at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Tawanchai squares off against Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. The winner will go on to unify the gold with divisional king Superbon.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Johan Ghazali had this to say on why the switch in the ruleset won't affect Tawanchai on fight night:

"I see Tawanchai winning easily. He's good. He has everything there to use. Kickboxing could be tricky, but I think he'll end up switching up his style for this fight easily. Switching styles ain't a problem for him."

Tawanchai has a lot at stake in the promotion's mega return to Japan. He'll look to extend his winning streak to ten in a row, a run that began when he sent Saemapetch Fairtex to the shadow realm in January 2022.

Above all, he has his sights on joining only a handful of athletes to attain 26 pounds of gold in two separate disciplines in the promotion.

Despite the added pressure, the Muay Thai specialist should be at his ferocious best in Japan. After all, there's no bigger stage for him to create history than ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Johan Ghazali backs Superlek for triumph at ONE 172

In the same interview with Sportskeeda, Johan Ghazali weighed in on Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification affair.

While he expects 'The Kicking Machine' to not have it easy as they did in the first encounter – Superlek knocked out Anane in just 123 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 22 – the Malaysian-American teenager is certain the divisional king's fiery arsenal will be too hot for Anane to handle.

He said:

"Superlek's hands, kicks, and elbows, they're always on fire. He finds a way to land them at full speed and with full power. So it's gonna be on show again in his fight against Nabil."

The PPV for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

