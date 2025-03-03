"Would be legendary for real" - Fans feel the magnitude of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa's ONE 172 super fight

The much-anticipated five-round flyweight kickboxing megafight between Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 has ONE Championship fans struggling to contain their excitement.

With about three weeks until the marquee matchup to close out the stacked event at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared a six-minute documentary-style video on YouTube recounting how this megafight came to be.

Watch the video in its entirety below:

Fans felt the gravity of the situation at hand and shared their thoughts on what could be ONE's Fight of the Year in the comments section:

"This fight would be legendary for real!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Takeru, Rodtang and Fight in one Sentence = 💥💥💥"

"BIGGEST FIGHT. Unbelievable FIGHT will come true ❤️"

"This has been the best thing about ONE Championship, they put top fighters against top fighters all of the time. There is no one trying to avoid anyone else, they all want to fight to show who is the best."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang heading into ONE 172 as the favorite

ONE Championship decided to get the fans' thoughts on whom they believe will walk out of ONE 172 as the winner between Rodtang and 'The Natural Born Crusher' by holding a pick'em poll on their Instagram stories.

The promotion shared the result in a recent Instagram graphic, in which 63 percent of fans are confident that Rodtang will come out on top of their kickboxing duel.

Such results are understandable as Rodtang has been on an absolute tear throughout his ONE tenure, winning 16 of his 18 fights. However, Takeru's trademark resilience and proven expertise under kickboxing rules could give him the upset victory.

