“I've been training specifically to beat him” - Takeru confident he can crack Rodtang’s legendary iron chin 

Takeru Segawa is well aware of Rodtang Jitmuangnon's godly durability and seemingly indestructible chin. Still, the Japanese superstar has been game-planning for years how to bypass 'The Iron Man's' defenses.

On March 23, he'll finally get the opportunity to put that plan into motion in the main event of ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena.

Speaking during ONE 172 Open Workouts, Takeru had nothing but praise for the Thai destroyer but confidently said he had already found his opponent's kryptonite.

'The Natural Born Crusher' said:

"Rodtang is an incredibly tough fighter. He's strong in exchanges, technically skilled, has good defense - he's strong in all aspects. But I've been training specifically to beat him."

Takeru has had sights on Rodtang the moment he signed with the world's largest martial arts organization. That burning desire to face the former flyweight Muay Thai kingpin never waned for the former multi-division K-1 world champion.

Now, it's time to walk the talk against arguably the most popular Muay Thai fighter of this era.

Truth be told, only the great Superlek Kiatmoo9 has found a way to get past Rodtang's chaotic yet highly technical style. We'll soon see if Takeru can replicate the feat and shock the world at ONE 172. This blockbuster event will air live via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Takeru says he'll dictate the tone of the match against Rodtang

Takeru observed that Rodtang's challengers usually fall into the trap of fighting in the Thai's preferred pace.

The Japanese superstar, however, is not the type to sit back and let his foes get comfortable. Instead, he puts his foot on the gas pedal and overwhelms his adversaries with non-stop pressure from start to finish.

Takeru plans to do the same at ONE 172 and make 'The Iron Man' uncomfortable for five rounds if need be. The Team Vasileus athlete told ONE:

“I did notice that he does resort to fighting defensively at times, too. That said, aggression and forward momentum are the hallmarks of my style, so I aim to impose my style on him and hope that he would reciprocate in kind.”

