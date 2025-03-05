“This is what I have been gunning for” - Takeru grateful that dream fight with Rodtang is now a reality

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa is looking forward to finally trading leather with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a contest has been in the works ever since he came on board ONE Championship in 2023. The much-awaited showdown is set to go down on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The fight was initially set to take place in January last year, but had to be scrapped after 'The Iron Man' suffered an injury in the lead-up. 'The Natural Born Crusher' still went on to compete, but against another Thai star fighter in Superlek Kiatmoo9 and lost by decision.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Takeru shared his excitement for his match against Rodtang, saying:

“I just cannot wait to fight him. Like I said, this is what I have been gunning for, not only leading up to what ultimately turned out to be a fight against Superlek but through the long grind of recovery. I feel nothing but excitement, and I’m preparing to meet him in the ring.”

Entering ONE 172, Takeru is coming off a bounce-back win in his last match back in September, knocking out rising Burmese fighter Thant Zin in the second round of their kickboxing match. The same goes for Rodtang who has won back-to-back matches, with the last one coming in November over British striker Jacob Smith.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Takeru looks to redeem himself in front of Japanese fans at ONE 172

The last time Japanese fans saw Takeru Segawa in action on home soil was the defeat he absorbed at the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9 last year. It is a loss that he looks to redeem himself from when he competes in front of his hometown fans again at ONE 172.

He made this known in the lead-up to his marquee showdown against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, saying:

"Every time I lose, I feel eager to get back into the ring immediately and avenge my loss."

While it took over a year for him get his shot at redemption in front of Japanese fans, it only made Takeru hungrier to make it a return fight to remember with a win.

