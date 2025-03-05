“I aim to impose my style” - Takeru vows to make Rodtang adjust to his grueling and frenetic pace 

Takeru Segawa is the epitome of all gas no breaks. The Japanese megastar bares his heart and soul on the line each time he steps foot on the circle, and he will enter the biggest fight of his career with the same mentality.

'The Natural Born Crusher' will duke it out with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing war in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

Given 'The Iron Man's penchant for figuring in all-out brawls, fans and pundits alike can't wait for the two 135-pound strikers to trade heavy leather.

Takeru, however, noticed that Rodtang slows down in between rounds from time to time. Once he does, the 33-year-old vowed to push the tempo even more and force the Thai on the backfoot.

The Team Vasileus star told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I did notice that he does resort to fighting defensively at times, too. That said, aggression and forward momentum are the hallmarks of my style, so I aim to impose my style on him and hope that he would reciprocate in kind.”

Takeru's signature pressure made him into such a fan-favorite, as he bullishly steps in to unload his barrage of laser-quick punch combinations. Will the former K-1 multi-division champ break Rodtang's indestructible chin?

We'll find out at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

Superlek says Rodtang must drown out the noise from Takeru's rabid fans at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows all too well the pressure that comes from fighting Takeru in his hometown.

The two-sport and two-division world champion had to silence a pro-Takeru crowd in Japan at ONE 165 last year en route to a unanimous decision victory.

With this match taking place at the historic Saitama Super Arena, Superlek warned his compatriot Rodtang that the cheers for 'The Natural Born Crusher' will be more deafening this time.

'The Kicking Machine' told ONE:

"I believe that Takeru won't back down, especially since it's his homeland. I've been there, done that."

