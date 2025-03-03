How to watch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang

The biggest martial arts event of 2025 is finally here, as ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is set to invade the historic halls of Japan's Saitama Super Arena on March 23. A total of 14 bouts of the highest levels of MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing are set to captivate the global audiences anew.

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is accessible to over 195 countries (and counting) through the world's largest martial arts organization's immersive digital platform.

Ad

Trending

Over in Japan, this combat sports spectacle will air live on pay-per-view (PPV) through U-NEXT starting at 4 p.m. JST (Japan Standard Time) on Sunday, March 23. Limited tickets for the live event at Saitama Super Arena are still available through this link.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

For other countries, ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang begins at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 23. Catch all the non-stop action live via pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Ad

The first two bouts will be available to watch for free on ONE Championship’s Facebook account, ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, and U-NEXT (in Japan). The PPV starts immediately after the second match.

Check out your local listings for full and updated broadcasts of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in your country.

Be part of history by witnessing ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang

Japan's own Takeru Segawa and Thailand's Rodtang Jitmuangnon are indeed two of the most popular and electrifying strikers on the planet today.

Ad

The pair have been on a collision course for quite some time now, and this dream match will finally become a reality. It's only fitting that this epic five-round flyweight kickboxing war will headline arguably the most stacked martial arts event of the year.

While all eyes will be on the main event, fans will also be treated with an astonishing five scheduled world title bouts. The penultimate match will feature featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai's bid for two-sport supremacy as he faces hometown bet Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Ad

An undisputed champion will be crowned when bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9 faces interim champ Nabil Anane in a guaranteed slugfest in this unification battle.

Ad

Familiar foes will also run it back when Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu lock horns anew for the vacant flyweight MMA world championship. It's old-school versus new gen when the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will exchange heavy leather with Jonathan Di Bella for the interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

And, of course, we also have Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom defending her atomweight kickboxing world championship against Kana Morimoto.

The amount of elite talent available at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is truly breathtaking, and a historic event like this is worth the price of admission.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.