“All about beating Tawanchai” - Masaaki Noiri going all out to capture interim featherweight kickboxing gold against Tawanchai

Masaaki Noiri is all-in with his preparation for possibly the biggest fight of his career.

The Japanese superstar will face off against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Noiri didn't just express his intention of capturing a piece of ONE Championship gold.

Noiri is pushing his body beyond its limits with the goal of stopping the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in front of his home fans in Japan.

"Today [training] was also tough. But it's all about beating Tawanchai on 3.23. I will definitely win," posted Masaaki Noiri.

The 31-year-old from Tokyo is one of the best kickboxers of this generation, and was one of the biggest names in K-1 Kickboxing during his tenure with the promotion.

Noiri was a former K-1 Kickboxing super lightweight and welterweight champion before he moved to ONE Championship in June 2024.

Despite a slow start in the promotion, Noiri continued his march and practically locked his shot at the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in his previous outing.

Noiri faced off against the tough Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 in January 2025, and what transpired in their Bangkok showdown was nothing short of nasty.

Putting on a methodical pace during the fight, Masaaki Noiri repeatedly chopped down Al-Tekreeti before snapping the Iraqi striker's right leg into two with a brutal leg kick in the second round of their match.

Masaaki Noiri ready to carry the Japanese flag at ONE 172

ONE 172 could become a showcase of Japanese martial arts when everything's all said and done.

Of the 14 fights announced so far, 12 will feature a Japanese fighter, and Masaaki Noiri said he and his countrymen must come out on top at one of the most iconic stadiums in combat sports history.

Noiri said during the card's recent press conference in Tokyo:

"I'm truly excited to face my toughest opponent yet on the incredible stage of ONE's Japan event. As this is a Japan event, I believe all of us Japanese fighters must win. Particularly, Takeru and I absolutely must secure victories. I want to win impressively before Takeru's fight and pass the baton to him on a high note. Please look forward to it."

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa will headline the card against Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing super fight.

