“I’ll just go for it” - Masaaki Noiri silences the doubters, zeroes in on Tawanchai for interim world title shot at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri is ready to march to possibly the biggest fight of his career. The Japanese kickboxing superstar will face off against Tawanchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172 card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Noiri acknowledged that some fans have argued against his case for a piece of ONE Championship gold.

Noiri, nevertheless, is determined to put on an absolute showing against Tawanchai in his home nation.

He posted:

"The match has been decided! On Sunday, March 23rd, I will be fighting Tawanchai in the interim championship match at Saitama Super Arena. I am happy to be able to compete against such an amazing fighter on such an amazing stage, and I am very grateful to @onechampionship and @yodchatri!"

Masaaki Noiri added:

"To be honest, I know there will be a lot of different voices and opinions. But now that it's been decided, I'll just go for it. Believe in myself, believe in my team, and fight as always. Please come and watch and support us at the world's biggest tournament! I will definitely win together with @k1takeru!!"

Noiri is a former two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion and is one of the bigger acquisitions ONE Championship had in 2024.

Although he figured in a rough patch to his start in the promotion, Noiri found his groove and recently captured his 50th career win when he broke Shakir El-Tekreeti's right leg 14 seconds into the second round of their featherweight kickboxing match at ONE 170.

Tickets for ONE 172 are now available.

Masaaki Noiri determined to build his brand further in ONE Championship

After his nasty leg-breaking knockout against Shakir El-Tekreeti, Masaaki Noiri is dead set on further establishing his presence in the stacked ONE Championship roster.

In a post-fight interview with Nick Atkin, Noiri said:

"This is not the [end] goal. This is just the start of my career in ONE Championship. I am very happy and relieved and that’s why I’m a bit emotional after the win."

