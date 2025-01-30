“That’s more satisfying” - Masaaki Noiri reflects on his incredible leg kick stoppage win vs. Shakir Al-Tekreeti

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri is relieved to get his first win under the ONE Championship banner.

After coming up short in his first two outings with the promotion, the former two-division K-1 champion delivered an impressive performance at ONE 170 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, scoring a second-round knockout against Shakiri Al-Tekreeti.

Noiri punished Al-Tekreeti throughout the opening round with a series of vicious leg kicks that had his opponent practically fighting on one leg. 14 seconds into the second stanza, it all came crashing down for Al-Tekreeti who ate a calf kick that ultimately broke his right leg, bringing an end to their scrap.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It was the first time Noiri had finished an opponent with kicks in his career. As excited as the Japanese star was about finishing his opponent in that fashion, he was just happy to finally get a win on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Speaking to Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Noiri said:

"It was my first time getting a knockout with the kicks. So it’s an impressive one for me. But more than this KO, winning this bout makes me relieved and happy. You know, obviously now I’m at the starting line of my career in ONE Championship, so that’s more satisfying, winning."

Watch the full interview below:

Masaaki Noiri eyes return to action at ONE 172 when the promotion heads back to Japan

Finally in the win column and building some momentum, Masaaki Noiri is excited to get right back to work inside the Circle.

Though no official announcements have been made, all signs point to the former K-1 star returning to action on March 23 when ONE Championship returns to Japan for a massive ONE 172 fight card headlined by a long-awaited clash between pound-for-pound greats Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Asked about potentially competing at the history-making event, Noiri said:

"I haven't talked to anyone yet, of course, I haven't gotten any offer yet. I was pretty much focused on this fight so I wasn't really thinking about the Japan event. So, let's see who will my opponent be."

After his impressive showing at ONE 170, do you want to see Noiri back in action this March when ONE heads back to The Land of the Rising Sun?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.