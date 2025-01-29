Japanese star Masaaki Noiri says there’s nowhere to go but up after notching first win in ONE Championship

31-year-old Japanese kickboxing superstar Masaaki Noiri finally has a win on the board in ONE Championship.

The former K-1 star snapped a two-fight losing skid last weekend at ONE 170, where he delivered a stunning second-round knockout of Iraq's Shakir Al-Tekreeti to notch his first victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Noiri delivered a bone-shattering leg kick that literally snapped Al-Tekreeti's shin bone in half, forcing a technical knockout result.

Speaking to veteran reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Noiri had a message for the fans.

The 31-year-old said:

"With my two losses in a row, I’m sure my fans are disappointed. I’m sure I made fans very sad with the results, but, you know, I was able to win today. So from now on, I will be showing who Japan’s Masaaki Noiri is. So please expect that."

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, January 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri says there's more to come in budding ONE career: "This is just the start"

Masaaki Noiri has big plans for his time in ONE Championship, and he says his knockout victory over Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 last weekend was simply just the beginning.

He told Nick Atkin:

"This is not the [end] goal. This is just the start of my career in ONE Championship. I am very happy and relieved and that’s why I’m a bit emotional after the win."

