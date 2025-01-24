ONE 170 results and recap: Shakir Al-Tekreeti vs. Masaaki Noiri

Japanese kickboxing icon Masaaki Noiri returned to martial arts’ biggest global stage at ONE 170 looking to secure his first victory inside the circle. Standing in the way of Noiri’s goal was Shakir Al-Tekreeti, one of the Middle East’s most exciting prospects.

Al-Tekreeti split his first two appearances inside the circle and walked into Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand determined to climb back into the win column for the first time since making his promotional debut in October 2023 against Bampara Kouyate.

Round 1: Al-Tekreeti gets his jab going early and lands a nice kick to the body. Noiri fires back with a low kick followed by a kick to the body. Noiri takes control of the cage early and presses Al-Tekreeti against the fence. Al-Tekreeti gets a warning for clinching. As the fight resumes, Al-Tekreeti lands a nice front kick to the face, but Noiri makes him pay with a couple of stiff body kicks. Noiri lands another nice leg kick that sends Al-Tekreeti crashing to the canvas, but it’s ruled a slip by referee Olivier Coste.

Noiri continues to target the lead leg of Al-Tekreeti as the Iraqi tries to close the distance and land some knees up the middle. With 10 seconds to go, Noiri unleashes another nasty calf kick forcing Al-Tekreeti to use his hand on the mat the stay upright. That is ruled a knockdown, forcing an eight-count. Al-Tekreeti stays upright as the final seconds tick off the clock in round one.

Round 2: Noiri immediately comes out and immediately attacks the leg, sending Al-Tekreeti to the mat for the second time in a matter of seconds. Al-Tekreeti confirms that he cannot continue and the fight is immediately waved off. Al-Tekreeti appears to have indicated that his leg is broken.

ONE 170: Shakir Al-Tekreeti vs. Masaaki Noiri Official Result

It was a much-needed win for the former two-division K-1 champion who got his first win in ONE Championship and his 50th career victory.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson following the contest, Noiri expressed interest in competing at ONE 172 when the promotion heads back to his home country. As for who he’d like to face, Noiri is willing to face anyone so long as it gets him one step closer to challenging for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Official Result: Masaaki Noiri def. Shakir Al-Tekreeti via TKO (leg kick) at 0:14 of round two (kickboxing - featherweight)

